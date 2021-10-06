Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That gets release date

Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That gets release date
Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That will arrive in December, HBO has confirmed (HBO/PA)
Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 02:23
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That will arrive in December, HBO has confirmed.

The highly awaited series follows three of the four friends from the first series – played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – as they navigate their 50s in New York City.

Kim Cattrall is not returning for the reboot.

And Just Like That will premiere on HBO Max in December, it was announced during an event to mark the streaming service’s expansion into Europe.

No UK plans were revealed, but HBO’s content is frequently released on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service.

And Just Like That is currently filming in New York.

The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, sees the return of Parker’s Carrie, Nixon’s Miranda and Davis’s Charlotte.

Cattrall’s Samantha will not appear. She and Parker reportedly had a falling out.

Other cast members include Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and the late Willie Garson.

Garson, who played Carrie’s best friend Stanford, died in September aged 57 following a battle with cancer.

Sex And The City ran from 1998 to 2004.

Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That gets release date

London Film Festival returns with world premiere of Idris Elba western

