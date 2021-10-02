Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth announces retirement plans

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 04:34
Van Halen rocker David Lee Roth has announced plans to retire from performing.

The singer said he will perform five solo shows in Las Vegas beginning New Year’s Eve and ending on January 8.

That will mark his final stage appearance, Roth, 66, said.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal

“This is the first, and only, official announcement. You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

Roth added: “I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows.”

Roth’s announcement comes almost a year after the death of his bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

The 65-year-old died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Roth said he had been contemplating “the departure of my beloved classmate recently”, apparently a reference to revered guitarist Van Halen.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth, who turns 67 this month, said.

With Roth as lead singer, Van Halen released their self-titled debut album in 1978 to critical and commercial success.

That was followed by four more albums which cemented the group’s status as one of the era’s most important rock bands.

Roth eventually had three stints in Van Halen, the most recent ending last year when they disbanded following their guitarist’s death.

In 2007, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen.

