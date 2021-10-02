Justin Bieber Amazon documentary pulls curtain back on his stage return

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber shares a behind-the-scenes look at his return to the stage in a new Amazon documentary.

The Canadian superstar invited the cameras to track a New Year’s Eve performance for Justin Bieber: Our World.

It explores the preparation for a livestreamed concert at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles which marked a major return to performing for the singer.

The documentary covers the weeks of preparation ahead of the event and shares a glimpse of Bieber’s domestic life with wife Hailey.

“I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves,” Bieber, 27, says in a trailer for the film as he rolls out of bed.

“I’m excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy.”

Bieber and Hailey, 24, film themselves taking a stroll through their neighbourhood while discussing the show.

The model says “of course” she is excited, adding: “If you’re nervous then I’m gonna get nervous.”

Bieber’s last Amazon documentary, titled Seasons, explored the demons that haunted him on his meteoric rise to the top of pop music.

He discussed the drug use that almost killed him and his health problems.

Justin Bieber: Our World, directed by Michael D Ratner, is set to arrive on Prime Video on October 8.

