Cinemagoers hail ‘epic’ new James Bond film following its release

Cinemagoers have hailed the “epic” new James Bond film after it opened to the public in UK cinemas.

No Time To Die, which had its release repeatedly pushed back because of the pandemic, is the final film in the franchise that will star Daniel Craig.

Many cinemas offered early screenings of the new film as James Bond fans came to see the final instalment of Craig’s stint as 007.

Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The much-anticipated movie, which has been widely praised by critics, opened to the public on Thursday.

Speaking outside Vue Leicester Square in central London, Steve Williams, 49, praised the “epic” new release.

“It was well worth the wait, I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“It was definitely a good last film for (Daniel Craig).

“He was been the best Bond in my opinion,” he added.

Sandra, 62, added: “It has been a long time coming but I enjoyed it.

“Daniel Craig was excellent. It was definitely worth coming to see it.”

The wait is over. #NoTimeToDie is in cinemas in the UK now. pic.twitter.com/JmWT7G1AF5 — James Bond (@007) September 30, 2021

After seeing the film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema Henry Wheeler, 25, labelled the film as “fantastic”.

“It was the best Bond film for a while. I enjoyed it,” he said.

He added: “I haven’t been to the cinema in more than a year and it was good to go back.”

Chris, 66, said: “It’s the best new film I’ve seen in a long time.”

“I couldn’t wait to see it,” he added.

Earlier this week, the star-studded premiere for No Time To Die was attended by the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Celebrities including rapper Stormzy and young US Open champion Emma Raducanu also attended the event in London.

The Prince of Wales speaks to Daniel Craig at the premiere (Chris Jackson/PA)

The film was due for release in April 2020 but it was repeatedly postponed because of the pandemic.

No Time To Die, which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, takes place following the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, when Bond and love interest Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, ran off together at the end of 2015 film Spectre.

It finds Bond after he has left active service, enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica, although it seems the couple are not guaranteed a happily ever after.