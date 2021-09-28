Bond lookalike performs daring stunt on London Eye ahead of film premiere

A man dressed as James Bond performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film.

Wearing a dinner jacket, he was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder dangling from a pod on the wheel in central London.

The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film No Time To Die, which will be unveiled at a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.

The 25th instalment of the spy series has faced more than a year of delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but is being released in UK cinemas on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to attend the glittering premiere.

The daring stunt was performed at the landmark tourist attraction in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join them in the auditorium to watch the film as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Other members of the star-studded cast who are due to walk the red carpet include Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

Screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song, are also due to attend.

The world premiere of No Time To Die will take place on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies – the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ – as well as charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

Many actors have been rumoured to be taking on the classic British spy role, including Venom star Tom Hardy, Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page and Luther’s Idris Elba.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.