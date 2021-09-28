WWE star and actress Ronda Rousey announces baby news

WWE star Ronda Rousey has welcomed her first child with her husband Travis Browne.

She announced the news on Instagram with two photos, one of the newborn’s hand resting on her chest and another with the baby’s hand on her partner.

The couple revealed in the post that their newborn daughter has been named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.

Father Travis Browne shared the pictures with the caption "Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved! https://t.co/1W2h0Np9VC — Travis Browne (@travisbrowneMMA) September 28, 2021

Rousey, 34, previously fought in the mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and won bronze for judo in the 70kg category at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Ronda Rousey, right, fights with Brazil's Bethe Correia in Rio de Janeiro

She has also appeared in numerous films including Mile 22, The Expendables 3 and Furious 7, played herself in the big screen version of TV show Entourage and featured in a number of video games.

She married the UFC fighter in 2017 in Hawaii.

The couple announced the gender of their baby in June by posting a computer game-inspired video to Rousey’s YouTube channel, which amassed more than half a million views.

The video showed an animated egg shaking and cracking to reveal a sonogram photo and the words “It’s a Girl!” flash on the screen.

Rousey and Browne often update the world on their life by posting updates to her YouTube channel.

She is also a popular gaming video creator on Facebook Gaming, where people can watch her play video games.

Famous friends sent their congratulations to the couple on social media, including WWE Wrestler Gionna Daddio who wrote: “Congratulations my friend, U are gonna be the best mama”.

WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil commented “Congratulations”, while mixed martial artist Cat Zingano said: “Awwwww Tell her hi” and added heart and waving hand emojis.