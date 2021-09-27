Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than £650,000 at auction

Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than £650,000 at auction
The guitar was sold by Boston-based RR Auction (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 17:53
Associated Press Reporter

The guitar played by Johnny Ramone on all 15 Ramones albums and at nearly 2,000 live performances by the rock band sold at auction for more than 900,000 US dollars (£656,000), the auctioneer said.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar was bought by a collector in the US who wished to remain anonymous, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

Ramone, whose real name was John Cummings, bought the guitar to replace his original blue Ventures II, which was stolen, according to RR Auction.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar played by Johnny Ramone (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)

It was played at every Ramones performance from November 1977 until his retirement in August 1996, RR said. The guitarist died in 2004.

The guitar, along with other Ramones memorabilia, came from the collection of Daniel Rey, a musician and producer who was also a long-time Ramones collaborator.

Some of the other items sold included Johnny Ramone’s Mark-2 signature guitar for almost 50,000 US dollars (£36,000), and Joey Ramone’s Shure microphones from the final Ramones concert for more than 13,000 US dollars (£9,500).

The auction, which began on August 24, concluded on Saturday.

More in this section

Riverdale star KJ Apa and partner Clara Berry welcome their first child Riverdale star KJ Apa and partner Clara Berry welcome their first child
Moulin Rouge! The Musical sashays home with 10 Tony Awards Moulin Rouge! The Musical sashays home with 10 Tony Awards
No Time To Die 007 producer Barbara Broccoli: I want to see films about women but Bond is male
RamoneDigitalPlace: International
346e7e7f-8e7a-478d-b34a-81ce74ec90c3.jpg

Netflix confirms raunchy drama Sex/Life will return for second series

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices