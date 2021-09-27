Riverdale star KJ Apa and partner Clara Berry welcome their first child

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 08:27
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Riverdale star KJ Apa has welcomed his first child with partner Clara Berry.

Berry, who is a fashion model, announced the news on Instagram with a photo of their newborn son’s hand holding her fingers.

New Zealand-born Apa, 24, reshared Berry’s post to his Instagram story, which announced their son was born on September 23 and has been named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

Berry wrote on Instagram: “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September.

“He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Apa plays the lead character of Archie Andrews in the Netflix hit Riverdale.

Famous friends including his Riverdale co-stars sent their congratulations on social media.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, commented: “Can’t wait to meet him, congratulations” and added heart and heart-eye emojis.

Camila Mendes, who plays Apa’s on-and-off love interest in the show, added: “such a beautiful name. congrats clara!!”, while Madelaine Petsch, who stars as Cheryl Blossom, wrote: “Congrats mama!!!!”

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz and also recently welcomed a son, added a string of crying and heart emojis and said “River’s new bestie!! #boymom”

