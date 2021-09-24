Elon Musk and singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’

Elon Musk and singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’
Grimes and Elon Musk have ended their romantic relationship (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 21:29
Associated Press Reporter

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder told the New York Post’s Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated”.

But he said they remain on good terms and she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their one-year-old son together.

Grimes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told the Post. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has six other children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married and her son with Musk is her first child.

