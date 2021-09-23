Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf match

Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf match
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course (Ashley Landis/AP)
Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 23:02
Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Sheboygan

Harry Potter star Tom Felton was carried off a Wisconsin golf course on Thursday after appearing to collapse during a celebrity tournament ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Felton, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, suffered an apparent medical emergency shortly after the conclusion of his match at Whistling Straits, which is hosting the Europe v United States golf showdown over the weekend.

Tom Felton was carried off on a golf cart for medical attention (Ashley Landis/AP)

Felton, who spent over a decade playing Draco Malfoy, the boy wizard’s rival in the hugely popular film series based on the novels by JK Rowling, was pictured looking shaky and pale surrounded by fellow players, volunteers and tournament officials before being helped to his feet and laid on a golf cart.

He was then driven away for further evaluation. The PGA of America have been approached for an update on the actor’s condition.

Felton was playing in a two-person scramble competition made up of sport and entertainment celebrities. He collapsed after playing 11 holes with team-mate Teemu Selanne, a former professional ice hockey player.

More in this section

The Last Duel UK premiere - London Jodie Comer: Themes of The Last Duel remain very relevant today
Royal Navy honours Daniel Craig The name’s Bond, Commander Bond: Daniel Craig given honorary Royal Navy rank
Teletubbies reunite for new album ahead of 25th anniversary Teletubbies reunite for new album ahead of 25th anniversary
FeltonPlace: UK
Spencer - first artwork released

Kristen Stewart transforms into Diana in Spencer trailer

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices