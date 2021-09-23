Ashley Graham shows off baby bump after twins reveal

Ashley Graham (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 08:17
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Model Ashley Graham has shown off her growing baby bump after revealing she is expecting twins.

The US catwalk star, 33, announced she was pregnant in July and earlier this week told fans it was a double celebration as she is expecting two baby sons.

She showed off her growing bump in a new Instagram video, in which she can be seen dancing in a black bikini and baseball cap and joking she is “rocking the boys to sleep”.

(Ashley Graham/Instagram)

Graham and husband Justin Ervin are already parents to son Isaac, who they welcomed in January 2020.

In a touching video shared on Instagram, they captured the moment they learned they were expecting, as well as footage from an ultrasound appointment when they learned they were having twins.

Graham said with a laugh: “Are you serious?

“We’re going to have three boys?”

A delighted Ervin added: “You are kidding me!”

Graham, a body positivity campaigner, announced she was pregnant for the second time on social media.

She told her more than 14 million Instagram followers: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

GrahamPlace: UK
