Fantastic Beasts 3 gets new title and release date

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has taken over the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp
Fantastic Beasts 3 gets new title and release date

The third Fantastic Beasts film, which will see the return of Eddie Redmayne, has been given a new title and release date, studio Warner Bros announced (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 02:45
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The third Fantastic Beasts film has been given a new title and release date, studio Warner Bros announced.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore will arrive in cinemas in April 2022.

The Harry Potter spin-off had previously been listed to launch three months later in July.

It will see the return of David Yates, director of the later four Harry Potter films and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies.

Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander will join Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore in the fight against evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has taken over the latter role from Johnny Depp, who departed the franchise after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

She accused him of domestic abuse, allegations a judge found to be “substantially correct”.

Also starring in The Secrets Of Dumbledore are Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Callum Turner.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling co-wrote the script alongside Steve Kloves.

Two further Fantastic Beasts films are in the pipeline.

More in this section

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian star together in steamy Skims advert Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian star together in steamy Skims advert
Daniel Craig reveals he celebrated 007 role by drinking vodka martinis alone Daniel Craig reveals he celebrated 007 role by drinking vodka martinis alone
Spain San Sebastian Johnny Depp I’m a victim of ‘cancel culture’, says Johnny Depp
FantasticBeastsPlace: UK
The MET Gala 2019 - New York

Ashley Graham shows off baby bump after twins reveal

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices