Disney announces streaming plans for Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings

Disney announces streaming plans for Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings
Simu Liu stars in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel blockbuster coming to Disney+ (James Manning/PA)
Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 00:32
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings will make its streaming debut as part of the newly announced Disney+ Day.

The event will take place on November 12, to mark the two-year anniversary of the streaming service.

Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings, which stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, made a big splash at the box office following its release in August.

It has grossed 322 million dollars (£236 million) worldwide, an impressive total in the pandemic era.

Family adventure Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also be available to mark Disney+ Day, it was announced.

And Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the beloved Christmas franchise, will be another addition, Disney said.

Other releases include; Pixar animated short film Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from summer movie Luca; the first five episodes from season two of The World According To Jeff Goldblum; and Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton.

Disney+ was launched as a rival to Netflix and has 116 million subscribers, compared to the 209 million of its chief competitor.

More in this section

Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum Tom Hanks on hand to unveil long-delayed Oscars museum
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London Naomie Harris: Moneypenny role highly important in inspiring diverse talent
The MET Gala 2019 - New York Model Ashley Graham announces she is expecting twins in touching video
DisneyPlace: UK
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York

Netflix teases documentary on Britney Spears conservatorship

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices