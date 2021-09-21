Netflix teases documentary on Britney Spears conservatorship

Netflix has teased a new documentary exploring Britney Spears’s conservatorship (PA)
Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 22:19
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has teased a new documentary exploring Britney Spears’s conservatorship.

The streaming giant released a preview for Britney vs Spears on Tuesday, revealing audio of the singer leaving a message for a lawyer in January 2009 – 12 months after she was placed under the complex legal arrangement.

In the clip, the pop superstar says: “Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…”

Netflix said a full trailer will arrive on Wednesday.

Official details of Britney vs Spears are thin on the ground, but it is said to be directed by Erin Lee Carr.

Spears, 39, was placed under what has been described as the world’s most famous conservatorship in 2008 after suffering a public battle with mental health problems.

It controls much of her personal life and career, with her father, Jamie, overseeing her estate.

After impassioned calls to step down from the role by his daughter, Jamie, 69, confirmed he would do so in August.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently announced their engagement (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In a stunning move earlier this month, he filed a petition at the court in Los Angeles, asking the judge in the case to consider terminating the conservatorship.

A hearing is set for September 29.

The conservatorship returned to the public glare earlier this year following the release of a headline-making documentary.

Framing Britney Spears explored the singer’s treatment at the hands of the paparazzi, as well as the terms of the conservatorship.

Spears made headlines around the world in June when addressing the court, describing the arrangement was “abusive”.

She recently announced her engagement to actor and fitness expert Sam Asghari, 27.

