Emma Corrin swaps crown for a bonnet at Emmys red carpet

Emma Corrin swaps crown for a bonnet at Emmys red carpet
Emma Corrin traded her crown for a bonnet at an Emmys red carpet (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 05:29
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Emma Corrin was among the stars walking the red carpet for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and described her distinctive look as “crucible realness”.

The British actress was a nominee on the night for her role in The Crown and attended an event in London.

The main ceremony took place in Los Angeles but travel restrictions prevented some stars from crossing the Atlantic.

Emma Corrin appeared at a remote event in London to celebrate the Emmy Awards (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The 25-year-old wore a pale bonnet, matching strapless gown and opera gloves, finishing the look with pointed black fingernails.

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Netflix chess drama The Queen’s Gambit, brought some sunshine to the carpet.

The 25-year-old actress wore a pastel yellow silk backless gown, adding a bright canary-coloured cape.

Anya Taylor-Joy brought some sunshine to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kaley Cuoco was another star bringing colour to the carpet.

The star of The Flight Attendant dazzled in a neon yellow Vera Wang gown.

Kaley Cuoco dazzled on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Elizabeth Olsen was a nominee on the night and her dress made headlines due to its designers.

The elegant white gown was from the actress’ famous sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen kept it in the family with her Emmys dress (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

This Is Us star Mandy Moore stood out in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown.

The actress wore matching lipstick.

Mandy Moore was on red alert at the Emmys (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kate Winslet was a winner on the night for her lead role in the buzzy drama Mare Of Easttown.

She looked elegant in a black gown with a v-shaped neckline and sheer sleeves.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals

Olivia Colman looked regal in a navy and orange gown to celebrate the Emmys (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

More in this section

2021 Emmy Awards - Performers Nominee Celebration British Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein score Emmy wins
The Graham Norton Show ‘Trust me you don’t want this’ – Chris Rock tests positive for Covid-19
John Challis death Only Fools cast members praise ‘beloved friend’ and ‘gentleman’ John Challis
EmmysFashionPlace: UK
Peter Morgan

Netflix has royal success at Emmys thanks to The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices