Penn Badgley struggles to hide from violent past in You season three trailer

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 20:20
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti struggle to escape their violent pasts in the trailer for You season three.

The popular Netflix series is back, with Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti) now married and raising their baby having moved to the idyllic Northern California enclave of Madre Linda.

Joe, a serial killer, is committed to his new role of father but fears for Love’s lethal impulses.

“We’re just the nice, normal neighbours next-door,” Joe tells his wife in the trailer. “We are a team.”

However, it appears the couple’s attempts at normality are doomed.

The teaser, set to a mournful cover of Britney Spears’s …Baby One More Time, shows Joe becoming obsessed with their next-door neighbour.

“Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse,” a couple’s therapist tells Joe and Love. “You’re many things but you are not murderers.”

The trailer later shows them burying a body while their little boy sits in a baby carrier.

Michaela McManus, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold and Scott Speedman will also star in You season three.

Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, psychological thriller series You arrived in 2018.

It moved exclusively to Netflix for its second season.

You season three begins streaming on October 15.

