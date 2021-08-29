Book review: A feminist guide to navigating a brave new world

THE original cover of the iconic book The Female Eunuch features a metallic woman’s torso dangling from a golden rail. The image, by Jack Smyth, on the jacket of The Visibility Trap pays homage to John Holmes’s 1970 design for Germaine Greer but also to the Venus de Milo. Smyth offers a headless mannequin with amputated limbs.

The central part of the body - breasts, stomach and pubis – appears to have been blurred by a filter, as if it were an Instagram post. No flaws can be seen beyond this phone-shaped shield, although shoulders, neck and lower thighs are speckled with spots, lesions and wounds.

As Mary McGill knows, and explains, there is a history of thought to provide a context for issues of Sexism, Surveillance and Social Media. With an academic training from the National University of Ireland, Galway as well as a career in journalism and media, McGill is well placed to provide this ‘feminist guide to navigating self-representation on social media’.

She is not afraid to cite such writers as John Berger, Michel Foucault and Mary Shelley.

McGill sees Frankenstein as ‘a warning and challenge: what will we humans do with the tremendous responsibility the ability to create presents?’

She wonders if it is possible to build platforms on which profit and power are sublimated to the virtues of social accountability.

Profit is one thing, of course, whilst power is infinitely more ubiquitous. It is not just the mega-rich entrepreneurs, those who control social media, who are looking for power. As feminist critic, bell hooks writes, ‘there is power in looking’.

McGill refers to Lauren Miranda, sacked from her teaching job when a long-ago selfie mysteriously became available to her students. In her presence, at a school board meeting, her principal shared, with a mainly male committee, a screen showing her naked chest.

Miranda was informed that her male pupils would no longer be able to take her seriously. Looking was foregrounded. The male gaze, yet again. No one seemed interested in Miranda’s privacy or maintaining it.

Miranda fought back. She stated that her chest was no more distracting or offensive than a man’s. As anyone knows you can watch countless topless men at the Olympics.

Male swimmers never get the sack although they strut their honed musculature and cram their genitals into the tiniest budgie smugglers. Selfies of hyper fit pedagogues, emphasising their six packs, leave teaching schedules undisturbed – even if they do flurry the wings of certain students.

McGill grew up, she says, in rural Ireland as ‘the only feminist in the village’. She did not feel supported, accepted or included in her community. Nevertheless she can see that for young women now the allure of hashtags can mean that everyone can translate the meaning of, say, #fyourbeautystandards into anything that they want it to be.

So the strength of campaigns is dissipated by people jumping on bandwagons, the provenance and aims of which they barely understand, and therefore frequently misrepresent.

It is laudable that McGill, who knows her onions, has produced a guide that will point the way, as Louise O’Neill expresses it, ‘to navigate this brave new world’.

Beware all those who, like Miranda in The Tempest, marvel at ‘goodly creatures’ and ‘beauteous mankind’. Some of them are monsters.