Kate Hudson engaged to Danny Fujikawa after five years together

Actress Kate Hudson has revealed she is engaged to partner Danny Fujikawa after five years together (PA)
Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 22:30
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actress Kate Hudson has revealed she is engaged to partner Danny Fujikawa after five years together.

The Almost Famous star, 42, revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her and her new fiance embracing by the ocean.

Hudson also showed off her new diamond ring.

She captioned the post, “Let’s go!” and added a bride emoji.

Hudson, known for rom-com roles such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, You, Me And Dupree and Bride Wars, welcomed her first child with musician Fujikawa – a daughter – in 2018.

They began dating in 2016 and have known each other for two decades.

Fujikawa is the stepbrother of Sara and Erin Foster, two of Hudson’s closest friends and the daughters of famed music producer David Foster.

Sara commented on the post: “Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people.”

And Erin wrote: “Finally we are officially sisters!!”

Hudson, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, has two sons – Ryder, 16, and Bingham, eight – from previous relationships.

She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014.

