Kate Beckinsale says she is ‘better’ after reportedly being taken to hospital
Kate Beckinsale (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 08:50
Tom Horton, PA

Kate Beckinsale has reassured her fans she is “feeling a lot better” after she was reportedly taken to hospital while making a new film.

According to US publication TMZ, the British actress injured her back last week while making upcoming release Prisoner’s Daughter in Las Vegas.

On Monday she shared a photo which appeared to show her lying in a hospital bed.

The 48-year-old thanked her followers on Instagram for their support.

She wrote: “Feeling a lot better.

“Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”

Beckinsale was taken to hospital by ambulance after experiencing back pain, according to TMZ.

Responding to Beckinsale’s post, comedian Sarah Silverman said: “Oh my gosh! Friend!”

Beckinsale will star alongside Brian Cox and Ernie Hudson in Prisoner’s Daughter.

The film has been written by Mark Bacci and directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

beckinsaleplace: uk
