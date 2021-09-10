Liam Gallagher congratulates tennis star Emma Raducanu on US Open semi-final win

Famous faces have been congratulating 18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu on reaching the final of the US Open (Zuma/PA)
Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 09:57
Tom Horton, PA

Liam Gallagher is among the famous faces to have congratulated teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu on making the final of the US Open.

The 18-year-old, from Kent, will face Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Canada, in the last stage of the competition.

Former Oasis singer Gallagher, television presenter Piers Morgan and actor and comedian Omid Djalili congratulated Raducanu following her semi-final victory over Maria Sakkari.

Raducanu is the first British woman to reach the final of the tennis competition since Virginia Wade won the title 53 years ago.

Gallagher tweeted: “Can u dig it congratulations to Emma Raducanu c’mon LG.”

Djalili added: “Omg @EmmaRaducanu what news from the US Open!

“First qualifier to make the final and not even dropped a set! Absolutely phenomenal.

“No wonder she got sick during Wimbledon as she knew deep down what was coming. She’s fantastic – and HAS to win.

“What an inspiration.”

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan shared a photograph on Twitter of Raducanu celebrating her semi-final victory.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “WOW! @EmmaRaducanu.”

Sky News presenter Mark Austin also congratulated the teenage tennis player in a tweet.

He wrote: “Wow, wow, wow! Not often you awake to a sporting fairytale. @EmmaRaducanu you superstar!!”

Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter Steph McGovern added: “WOW!!!! That is amazing!! Well done @EmmaRaducanu.”

Raducanu will face Fernandez in New York on Saturday.

raducanu
