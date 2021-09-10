Nicki Minaj pulls out of MTV Video Music Awards performance

Nicki Minaj has said she has pulled out of a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The superstar rapper, who had not been formally unveiled as taking to the stage at the ceremony in New York, revealed the news on Twitter, promising to explain why at a later date.

Replying to a fan, Minaj wrote: “I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day.”

I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby. https://t.co/QkueA9fcOu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

Super Bass rapper Minaj, 38, then praised VMAs producer Bruce Gilmer and promised to attend the ceremony next year.

Minaj is not the first star to pull out of this year’s VMAs, which are taking place in the early hours of Monday UK time at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

It was announced last week singer-songwriter Lorde would not be appearing as planned at the ceremony.

Nicki Minaj said she will no longer be performing at the MTV VMAs (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

On Thursday the New Zealander explained the “very necessary” Covid safety protocols were responsible.

She said: “It’s just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn’t gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys. I hope you understand.”

Those who will be performing at the VMAs include Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes and Olivia Rodrigo.