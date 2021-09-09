Spider-Man star Tom Holland shows off his swing with golf competition win

Spider-Man star Tom Holland shows off his swing with golf competition win
Tom Holland took part in the Pro-Am for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club (Steve Paston/PA)
Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 02:59
Keiran Southern, PA

Spider-Man star Tom Holland proved web is not all he can swing as he won a golf competition at a celebrity pro-am event.

The British actor, 25, hit a drive 310 yards at Wentworth golf course on Wednesday ahead of the BMW PGA Championship.

He was joined on his round by Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

Holland beat former One Direction singer Niall Horan, who ran him close with a drive of 301 yards.

He was joined by other celebrities including Eddie Hearn, Sam Quek, Ronan Keating, Harry Redknapp, James Nesbitt and Dan Walker.

Irish golfer Harrington, who is leading Team Europe at the Ryder Cup later this month as they take on Team USA in Wisconsin, jokingly offered Holland a place in the competition if he could land on the green.

Holland gave Harrington a scare, only narrowly missing the shot.

“You had me worried,” the three-time major win joked.

Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set for release in December.

