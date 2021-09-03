Actress Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook ‘agree to separate’

Actress Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook ‘agree to separate’
Kaley Cuoco (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 19:09
Tom Horton, PA

Actress Kaley Cuoco is to separate from her husband Karl Cook, it has been reported.

According to US publication People, the couple said in a statement they have realised their “current paths have taken us in opposite directions”.

Cuoco, 35, married the professional equestrian rider in 2018.

Kaley Cuoco (PA)

According to People, their statement said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

They had been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November 2017.

Cuoco was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

The actress is best known for starring in American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, playing Penny since the programme started in 2007 until it finished in 2019.

More in this section

CINDERELLA Camila Cabello: Young people are dismantling and challenging old systems
Florence Foster Jenkins World Premiere - London Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg on why he became French citizen for film role
Top Boy UK Premiere - London Drake releases highly awaited new album Certified Lover Boy
cuocoplace: uk
Wimbledon 2019 - Day Eight - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Elaine Paige and Jason Watkins lead tributes to Richard E Grant’s wife

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices