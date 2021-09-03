Lil Nas X shares ‘pregnancy’ reveal while promoting debut album

Lil Nas X shared a tongue-in-cheek pregnancy photoshoot to promote his debut album (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 04:36
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lil Nas X shared a tongue-in-cheek “pregnancy” photoshoot to promote his debut album.

The Old Town Road rapper, who has attracted controversy for some of his previous stunts, appeared in People magazine cradling a “baby bump” while wearing a crown made of flowers.

The shoot was to promote Montero, Lil Nas X’s first album, which will arrive this month.

Sharing pictures from the People article, the Grammy-winner, 22, said: “SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy MONTERO is due September 17, 2021.”

Following some criticism online, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, tweeted: “let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

Lil Nas X told People he came up with the pregnancy idea while listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on his new song Dolla Sign Slime.

In March Lil Nas X, who is gay, attracted criticism from conservatives following the release of the music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

He later revealed he hired security following the controversy after he was confronted in the street.

This week Lil Nas X was honoured with the first ever suicide prevention advocate of the year title from LGBT suicide prevention organisation The Trevor Project.

