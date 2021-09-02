Podcast star Joe Rogan tests positive for Covid-19

Podcast star Joe Rogan tests positive for Covid-19
Joe Rogan, the massively popular US podcast host, has tested positive for Covid-19 (Stock image/PA)
Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 06:35
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Joe Rogan, the massively popular US podcast host, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Stand-up comedian Rogan, who previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated, said he fell ill after returning from a show in Florida, a virus hotspot.

The 54-year-old said he had a headache as well as feeling “very weary” and “run down”.

Rogan told his 13.1 million Instagram followers he quarantined himself from his family and took a Covid test, which was positive.

He said he had been treated with a series of medications, including monoclonal antibodies and the steroid prednisone.

Rogan also said he was treated with a “vitamin drip” and ivermectin, which is primarily a veterinary deworming agent.

“A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” Rogan said.

The comic had been travelling with his show Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour and was scheduled to perform alongside fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, but said that was postponed to October.

Rogan is one of the world’s most popular and best-known podcasters.

His The Joe Rogan Experience was acquired by Spotify in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).

More in this section

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 delayed amid Delta surge
Britney Spears UK tour launch Britney Spears to face no action over housekeeper row, prosecutors say
Marilyn Manson Marilyn Manson denies spitting and blowing snot on videographer
roganplace: uk
Spider-Man: Homecoming Photocall - London

Tom Holland wishes Spider-Man co-star Zendaya happy birthday

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices