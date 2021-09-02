Tom Holland wishes Spider-Man co-star Zendaya happy birthday

Tom Holland wishes Spider-Man co-star Zendaya happy birthday
Tom Holland wished Spider-Man co-star – and rumoured partner – Zendaya a happy birthday (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 05:29
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tom Holland wished Spider-Man co-star – and rumoured partner – Zendaya a happy birthday.

British actor Holland, 25, plays the title role in the superhero franchise while US star Zendaya, now also 25, portrays his love interest MJ.

Amid speculation they are in a relationship, Holland shared a tribute on Instagram.

He posted a picture of himself in his Spider-Man costume, minus the mask, while Zendaya leaned over his shoulder and took a snap in the mirror.

Holland captioned the post: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Zendaya commented, “Calling now” and added a heart emoji.

Holland will reprise the role of the wise-cracking web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to arrive in cinemas in December.

Zendaya, an Emmy Award winner for hard-hitting TV drama Euphoria, will also star.

A trailer released last month teased the return of Alfred Molina’s villainous scientist Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Also returning from previous Spider-Man films are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17.

