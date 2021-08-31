Gabrielle Union celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union has celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Dwyane Wade (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 02:43
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gabrielle Union has celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with a glowing tribute to “best friend” Dwyane Wade.

The She’s All That actress, 48, tied the knot with the former professional basketball star, 39, in a lavish ceremony in Miami  in 2014.

Ahead of the anniversary, the couple have been celebrating in the South of France and Union marked seven years of marriage with a post on Instagram.

She shared a video from her wedding day alongside a montage of their time together.

Union captioned the post: “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I (heart emoji) you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby.”

She added the caption #WeAllWeGot.

Union and Wade are parents to two-year-old daughter Kaavia, and she is step-mother to Wade’s three children.

Wade enjoyed a glittering career in the NBA and won three championships with the Miami Heat.

Union’s other film roles include Think Like A Man, The Birth Of A Nation and Breaking In.

More in this section

Tom Cruise filming in Levisham Mission: Impossible 7 studio sues insurance company over Covid stoppages
The Good Liar Photocall - London Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez among stars at Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice
Anthony Hopkins warns aspiring thespians not to ‘waste’ money on acting schools Anthony Hopkins warns aspiring thespians not to ‘waste’ money on acting schools
unionplace: uk
The 92nd Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party - Los Angeles

Sharon Stone pays tribute to 11-month-old nephew

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices