Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson lands role in Interview With The Vampire
Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is set to take the lead role in the Interview With The Vampire TV series (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 00:37
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is set to take a lead role in a TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire.

The British actor, best known for playing warrior Grey Worm on HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic, will play Louis de Pointe du Lac in AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, according to Variety.

It was previously announced Australian actor Sam Reid, 34, would portray Lestat de Lioncourt.

Jacob Anderson is set to star in a TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire (Liam McBurney/PA)

Interview With The Vampire features the story of Louis, who tells a reporter in modern-day San Francisco he is a centuries-old vampire who once lived as a plantation owner in 18th century New Orleans.

He claims to have been turned into a vampire by Lestat, a charismatic creature of the night.

Rice’s novel launched a popular series of books and was adapted into a 1994 film.

Brad Pitt featured in the film adaptation of Interview With The Vampire (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

It starred Brad Pitt as Louis, Tom Cruise as Lestat and Christian Slater as the reporter.

Kirsten Dunst portrayed the child vampire Claudia.

As well as Game Of Thrones Anderson, 31, is known for his music career, releasing soul and trip hop material under the name Raleigh Ritchie.

Network AMC said its Interview With The Vampire adaptation is set to premiere in 2022.

