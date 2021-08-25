Letitia Wright taken to hospital with ‘minor’ injuries while filming

Letitia Wright taken to hospital with ‘minor’ injuries while filming
Letitia Wright (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 20:17
Associated Press Reporter

Black Panther star Letitia Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of Wakanda Forever.

A Marvel spokesperson said in a statement that the incident happened while filming a stunt for the sequel.

Wright is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in Wakanda Forever, which is being directed by Ryan Coogler.

Letitia Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 27-year-old British actor was a breakout in the first film as the science-minded sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

Her injuries are not expected to delay production on the sequel, which is slated to be released in July 2022.

The entertainment trade website Deadline first reported the news.

