Aerosmith bring entire back catalogue to Universal Music Group

Rock band Aerosmith have agreed a deal to bring their entire back catalogue to Universal Music Group (UMG).

UMG said the “expansive worldwide alliance” also includes the band’s merchandise and audio-video projects as well as opening up the members’ archives.

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford will help curate their collections of music, pictures and other memorabilia, according to a statement.

UMG will also be home to future Aerosmith releases, with the promise of new music and audio-visual projects “shortly”.

Perry, Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist, said: “It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG.

“This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It’s a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans.

“Needless to say we are very excited. It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of UMG, said: “Aerosmith’s global success places them in rarefied air among the all-time greatest rock icons. On the band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith continues to influence the course of music not only through their iconic catalogue but also through film, television and video games and their inimitable style.

“On a personal note, I couldn’t be prouder that they have chosen UMG as their global partner. We look forward to building upon their incredible legacy and ensuring their music continues to inspire fans around the world.”

Aerosmith, formed in Boston in 1970, are one of the most popular acts of all time, with 150 million records sold around the world.

Known for hits including Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing, they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2001.

Their albums had been split between Sony’s Columbia label and UMG’s Geffen.