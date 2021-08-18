Outlander star Caitriona Balfe shares baby news

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe shares baby news
Caitriona Balfe (Yui Mok/PA)
Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 18:01
Tom Horton, PA

Actress and model Caitriona Balfe has revealed she has given birth to a baby boy.

In a post on Instagram, the Outlander star said she is “so grateful for this little soul”.

Balfe, 41, has been married to music producer Tony McGill since 2019.

Alongside a picture of the newborn’s hand, Irish star Balfe wrote: “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human…

“We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents.

“I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life. ”

Caitriona Balfe (Matt Crossick/PA)

Balfe said she is “grateful” her son was “born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity”.

She urged her followers to donate to “wonderful” charities including Unicef and Choose Love.


