Rebel Wilson says she used to overeat to ‘numb’ her emotions

Rebel Wilson (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 16:05
Tom Horton, PA

Actress Rebel Wilson has said she used to overindulge with her eating in order to “numb” her emotions.

She shared the message on Instagram alongside an image of her with tennis player Novak Djokovic which she said showed her at her “unhealthiest”.

Wilson, 41, lost a lot of weight in 2020, which she dubbed her “year of health”.

Alongside the image of her and Djokovic posing for a picture on a tennis court, Wilson wrote: “Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself … but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!

“I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.

“My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time.

“I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.”

Rebel Wilson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pitch Perfect star Wilson said she looks back at her former self and is “so proud of what she’s become and achieved”.

She added she wanted to “send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating”.

“I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible,” Wilson said.

