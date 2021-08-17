Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim make red carpet debut

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 11:17
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have appeared together at a film premiere only weeks after confirming their relationship.

The couple have been on holiday together in Europe with some of their co-stars but returned to Los Angeles in time to make their red carpet debut at the Marvel film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The pair are part of the cast of the Netflix reality show following a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

They confirmed they are in a relationship in July when Stause shared photos from a boat trip in Capri, Italy. One of the shots shows Oppenheim kissing her on the neck.

Oppenheim, who is Stause’s boss at the Oppenheim Group, told People last month: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

The pair cuddled up together at the movie premiere in Los Angeles. Stause sported a black and silver mini dress, while Oppenheim opted for a blue suit with a white open-necked shirt.

Stause’s split from ex-husband and This Is Us star Justin Hartley in 2019 was documented in the third series of Selling Sunset.

Episodes detail her heartbreak after he unexpectedly filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Stause was previously in a relationship with Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe.

