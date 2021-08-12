Chris Hemsworth shows off birthday cake made by his children

Chris Hemsworth shows off birthday cake made by his children
Thor star Chris Hemsworth showed off the ‘awesome’ cake his children made to celebrate his birthday (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 07:03
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has showed off the “awesome” cake his children made to celebrate his birthday.

The Australian actor turned 38 and marked the occasion with a family party.

He shared snaps of his surfer-themed cake on Instagram, revealing that his three children – daughter India, nine, and seven-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan – made it.

It included a confectionery version of Hemsworth riding a wave.

Hemsworth captioned the post: “Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy.

“Love you all! Cheers.”

Hemsworth’s wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky, marked her husband’s birthday with a slideshow of pictures on Instagram.

The 45-year-old said: “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever. You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness.”

Hemsworth’s actor brother, Liam, also wished him a happy birthday in a brief message alongside a picture of the pair enjoying themselves at a waterfall.

And big brother Luke, also an actor, posted a picture of the brothers together, and wrote: “Happy birthday brother @chrishemsworth!! Love you mate will remember this trip the Kimberly region for ever. So many memories together.”

More in this section

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London Simon Pegg and Richard Curtis back London mayor’s film campaign
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York Beyonce shares rare glimpse of twins Rumi and Sir Carter in Ivy Park advert
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Impeachment: American Crime Story teases scandal that almost doomed a president
hemsworthplace: uk
Chris Hemsworth shows off birthday cake made by his children

Kim Kardashian says she was left in tears over Kate comparisons

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices