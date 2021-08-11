Love Island’s Faye’s outburst at Teddy draws almost 25,000 Ofcom complaints

Faye Winter (ITV)

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 17:48
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Almost 25,000 people complained to the UK's Ofcom regulator following Faye Winter’s lengthy expletive-laden outburst at Teddy Soares on Love Island.

Some 24,763 people complained to the watchdog about the episode on August 6, when a row broke out after contestants were shown footage of each other in the Mad Movies challenge.

The pair had an explosive argument after the islanders were played a clip of Teddy telling Clarisse Juliette, who has since been eliminated, that he is attracted to her.

In the video, he told Clarisse he is “technically single” during a flirty exchange and the pair were also shown kissing during a challenge.

After the clip was played to the islanders, Faye expressed her outrage about what she had seen.

She said: “Did Teddy come back once and say he was sexually attracted to someone? No.”

She later told him: “I know my worth and for me, this is done.”

Ofcom said the vast majority of complaints related to the behaviour of a contestant following the game.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We’ve received a high volume of complaints about last week’s Love Island, which is consistent with a trend of growing complaints about high-profile TV shows.

“We are carefully assessing the complaints we’ve received, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Lettings agent Faye and senior financial consultant Teddy have since reconciled following the row.

On Tuesday’s episode, she told him: “I am really sorry for the way I spoke to you.

“There’s no excuse for the way I spoke to you or how I raised my voice and no-one should have someone speak to them like that.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

