Jennifer Aniston wishes ex-husband Justin Theroux happy birthday

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 02:25
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Aniston wished ex-husband Justin Theroux a happy 50th birthday by sharing a shirtless snap of the actor.

Aniston, 52, was married to Theroux for two years from 2015 and they ended on good terms.

She celebrated his birthday on Instagram, posting two pictures of the American Psycho star.

The first featured a suited Theroux looking serious while staring into the camera.

Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story: “Happy birthday JT.”

The second showed a shirtless Theroux posing for the camera.

“Truly one of a kind,” Aniston captioned the snap, adding: “Love you!”

Theroux shared the pictures on his Instagram Story.

He also marked his birthday with a separate post, wearing a moustache while posing on a bed and next to cars.

He said: “As a kid I couldn’t begin to imagine what 50 looks like … and yet of course it looks like this. Both dumb and hilarious at the same time.

“Thank you life. Subverting my expectations for 5 decades. Always funny, always profound … You win again.”

Announcing their split in 2018, Aniston and Theroux said in a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

