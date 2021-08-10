Satirical drama The White Lotus renewed for second season

Satirical drama The White Lotus renewed for second season
Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady star in The White Lotus, which has been renewed for a second season (HBO/PA)
Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 21:33
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Critically acclaimed drama The White Lotus has been renewed for a second season, network HBO has said.

The six-part class satire, created by School Of Rock writer Mike White, is set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort where not all is as it seems.

Murray Bartlett stars as a hotel manager in The White Lotus (HBO/PA)

Its cast includes Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge and Sydney Sweeney.

The next season leaves the Aloha State behind and follows a new group of holidaymakers at another White Lotus property.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said: “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The White Lotus has been a hit with critics and HBO said it is the number one series on its HBO Max streaming service.

The White Lotus will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic on August 16.

