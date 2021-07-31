Love Island viewers urged to ‘think hard’ before directing hate at Lillie Haynes

A message posted on Love Island contestant Lillie Haynes’s Instagram account has called for viewers to “think hard” before directing hate towards her on social media.

Friday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw the 22-year-old trainee accountant reveal to love rival Millie Court that Liam Reardon had been unfaithful to her while in Casa Amor.

The pair had shared a bed and kissed but Liam still decided to stay partnered up with Millie and return to the main villa solo.

In an unexpected twist, Lillie then appeared in the main villa to disclose to the gathered islanders that she and Liam had enjoyed a brief relationship during their time away, prompting shock from Millie.

A message posted on Lillie’s Instagram account after the scenes aired praised her for “going into the villa and dropping the truth bomb”.

It continued: “Our girl went into this experience hoping to find a connection with a guy who felt the same way but unfortunately she didn’t find him.

“Just like every other islander Lillie was perfectly entitled to get to know everyone.

“Both Jake & Teddy made it very clear they wanted to return to their girls and slept on the day beds, so full respect to those guys.

“The other lads wanted to get to know the new girls, share their beds and kiss them etc.

“Only one person has behaved badly towards Millie and it most definitely was NOT Lillie.

“The truth will always come out … and probably sooner than you think.”

The message continued: “Have your comments below as always and that includes Millie’s fans, we too like Millie but think hard before typing and who you direct any hate towards.

“Better still, Don’t hate #bekind and remember these are just a group of gorgeous young people enjoying the holiday experience of a lifetime for an entertainment TV show.

“They all want the same things, Love, Happiness, 50K, insta followers and the PLT deal you would be very naive to think otherwise.”

It comes after death threats aimed at fellow Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows early in the series were condemned by both her family and ITV.

They came after Chloe chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon Singh single and leading her to be dumped from the show.

Ahead of the return of the series, ITV published duty of care protocols for contestants, who will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home and will receive training on the impact of social media and “how to handle potential negativity”, as well as training on financial management.

Among the processes detailed for all contributors on Love Island are “comprehensive psychological support”, “detailed conversations on the impact of participation on the show” and a “proactive aftercare package”, ITV said.