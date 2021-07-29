Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her daughter is transgender

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her daughter is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 16:58
Tom Horton, PA

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her daughter is transgender.

She told US publication AARP that she “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.

The 62-year-old shares the daughter, reportedly previously known as Thomas, with husband Christopher Guest.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Andy Butterton/PA)

Ruby and her fiance “will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate”, Curtis said.

The actress and Guest also share daughter Annie, who reportedly works as a dance instructor.

When asked by the magazine if she has grandchildren, Curtis replied: “Not yet, but I do hope to.”

In a post on Instagram sharing the interview, she added that her family is “flourishing”.

More in this section

X Factor 2017 - Liverpool ‘No current plans’ for another series of The X Factor, says ITV
Bob Odenkirk Bob Odenkirk expected to recover after heart-related collapse
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Four Justin Bieber says he is ‘proud’ of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles
curtisplace: uk
The Intern European Premiere - London

Anne Hathaway marks 20th anniversary of The Princess Diaries with throwback post

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices