Viola Davis, Mia Farrow and Michelle Obama among stars to praise Simone Biles

Viola Davis (Ian West/PA)
Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 16:58
Tom Horton, PA

Viola Davis, Mia Farrow and Michelle Obama are among the stars who have praised Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after she spoke publicly about her mental health.

The gold medal winner has pulled out of Thursday’s women’s all-around final, citing mental health concerns.

Actress Davis labelled Biles a “champion”, “gamechanger” and a “rule breaker”.

She added: “Always a consummate teammate…..a bastion of support….

“You have shifted the sport and reminded us what it means to be human…and because of all this…you will be remembered.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama said she was “proud” of Biles.

She tweeted: “Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily.

“@Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA.”

Actress Farrow also sent a message thanking Biles on social media.

She tweeted: “Dear @Simone_Biles As always, you nailed this with rare perfection.

“You reminded us all to prioritise our mental health, if that slips away, nothing can work as it should.

“Thank you for all you have given us. It has been exhilarating!”

Simone Biles (Martin Rickett/PA)

She added it “takes strength to admit weakness”.

“It takes courage, after gruelling years of training, to walk away from a life-long dream. It takes humility to determine that teammates will likely score higher without her.

“Simone Biles is all class.”

Television presenter Jameela Jamil labelled Biles mental health “royalty” in a post on Twitter.

