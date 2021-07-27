Bill Murray makes cryptic return in trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Bill Murray makes cryptic return in trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Bill Murray (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 19:52
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A new trailer for the long-awaited Ghostbusters sequel sees Bill Murray return as Dr Peter Venkman.

The Hollywood star, 70, appeared as the wacky paranormal doctor in the 1984 supernatural comedy and returns for the new instalment.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the original film’s director Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a single mother and her two children after they arrive in a new town and discover their connection to the first ghostbusters.

Siblings Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) are seen discovering the Ectomobile, complete with its Ecto-1 number plate, while the proton packs and ghost Slimer from the original film also return.

The supernatural comedy features new cast members including Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and The Leftovers actress Carrie Coon.

The giant, lumbering Stay Puft Marshmallow Man also returns but as multiple miniature versions invading a supermarket.

As the trailer ends, Murray is seen picking up a red phone and saying: “We’re closed.”

Afterlife will also see guest cameos from Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver.

The film is the fourth in the Ghostbusters franchise and the first since the all-female release in 2016 starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, who started a ghost-catching business in New York City.

After delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Afterlife will arrive in cinemas in November.

More in this section

Home And Away co-stars pay tribute to Dieter Brummer following death at 45 Home And Away co-stars pay tribute to Dieter Brummer following death at 45
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Is J Lo punking us? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are photographed in St. Tropez and the Internet explodes
Music - Richard Wagner Bayreuth opera festival returns with first woman conductor calling the tune
ghostbustersplace: uk
The Graham Norton Show - London

LL Cool J and Barry Manilow join concert to mark New York’s Covid recovery

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices