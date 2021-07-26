Bayreuth opera festival returns with first woman conductor calling the tune

Bayreuth opera festival returns with first woman conductor calling the tune
Portrait of German composer, theatre director, polemicist, and conductor Richard Wagner, circa 1870 (Archive/PA)
Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 11:42
Associated Press Reporter

The annual Bayreuth opera festival has returned after a one-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, with a woman conducting for the first time in the 145-year history of the event.

Oksana Lyniv won enthusiastic applause after conducting Richard Wagner’s Flying Dutchman at Bayreuth’s Festspielhaus on Sunday, news agency dpa reported.

Lyniv, a 43-year-old native of Ukraine, is the former principal conductor of Austria’s Graz Opera and a former assistant to current Berlin Philharmonic chief conductor Kirill Petrenko at the Bavarian State Opera.

The opening performance was attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, who have been regular guests at the annual celebration of Wagner’s work over the years.

Asked at a reception later on Sunday about the first woman conducting, Mrs Merkel replied: “Finally!”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer arrives at Festival Hall in Bayreuth, Germany (Daniel Karmann/AP)

Festival director Katharina Wagner said that there were not that many female conductors in the past, and that it takes courage to learn to conduct.

A generation has now grown up “that is courageous enough,” she said.

Although coronavirus infection rates are currently low in Germany, the festival is going ahead with restrictions.

This year, 911 audience members per performance are allowed, compared with nearly 2,000 in a normal year.

Only people who are vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or have a negative test are allowed in.

The festival continues until August 25.

More in this section

The Fashion Awards 2018 - London Jack Whitehall reveals Jungle Cruise character was based on his father
2012 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Paris Hilton urges survivors of childhood abuse to speak out
Wireless Festival 2019 - Day 1 Cardi B hits back at allegations of ‘queerbaiting’
bayreuthdigitalplace: international
Obit Jackie Mason

US comedian Jackie Mason dies aged 93

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices