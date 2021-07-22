Son of Robin Williams pays tribute on what would have been actor’s 70th birthday

The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting died in 2014 aged 63
Son of Robin Williams pays tribute on what would have been actor’s 70th birthday

The son of Robin Williams has paid tribute to the beloved actor and comedian on what would have been his 70th birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 07:47
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The son of Robin Williams has paid tribute to the beloved actor and comedian on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Williams, star of films including Mrs Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting, took his own life in 2014 aged 63.

After his death, he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD), which his wife Susan Schneider described as “the terrorist inside my husband’s brain”.

Williams’s eldest son, 38-year-old Zak, shared a tribute to his father on Wednesday.

“Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the star.

“Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!”

Zak, a mental health advocate, also appeared on podcast The Genius Life to discuss his father’s death, including the “frustration” he saw over the actor’s misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

“What he was going through didn’t match one to one (with what) many Parkinson’s patients experience,” he said. “So, I think that was hard for him.”

Zak added: “There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn’t feel great. He was very uncomfortable.”

More in this section

The ELLE List 2019 VIP Party - London Michaela Coel tipped for Black Panther 2 role
The 23rd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles Hilaria Baldwin dismisses parenthood claims about her daughter
63rd Edinburgh International Film Festival - Filmhouse, Edinburgh Research project launched into racial inequality in film industry
williamsplace: uk
Son of Robin Williams pays tribute on what would have been actor’s 70th birthday

In The Heights star Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in standalone movie

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices