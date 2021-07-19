Pedro Almodovar movie to kick off Venice International Film Festival

Pedro Almodovar movie to kick off Venice International Film Festival
Looking across to the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice (John Walton/PA)
Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 15:18
Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

The Venice International Film Festival will kick off its 78th edition in September with the premiere of Pedro Almodovar’s film Madres Paralelas.

Organisers said on Monday that the film about two, single and pregnant women starring Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit and Israel Elejalde will debut as part of the competition slate on September 1.

Almodovar has a long history with the oldest film festival in the world and said in a written statement that he was “born as a film director in 1983 in Venice”.

In 2019, he was given the Festival’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

“I cannot explain the joy and the honour, and how much this means to me without falling into complacency,” Almodovar continued.

“I am very grateful to the festival for this recognition and hope to be up to it.”

Pedro Almodovar (Ian West/PA)

Festival director Alberto Barbera said the film is “an intense and sensitive portrait of two women as they contend with a pregnancy with unpredictable consequences, women’s solidarity, and sexuality that is experienced in full freedom and without hypocrisy, all against the backdrop of a reflection on the ineluctable need for truth that is to be unwaveringly pursued”.

The Venice International Film Festival is scheduled to run through September 11 on the sleepy beach island Lido.

The festival will also host the premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s anticipated adaptation of Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills in conjunction with a lifetime achievement award for star Jamie Lee Curtis.

More in this section

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Is J Lo punking us? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are photographed in St. Tropez and the Internet explodes
Music - Richard Wagner Bayreuth opera festival returns with first woman conductor calling the tune
Obit Jackie Mason US comedian Jackie Mason dies aged 93
venicedigitalplace: international
Pedro Almodovar movie to kick off Venice International Film Festival

Home And Away co-stars pay tribute to Dieter Brummer following death at 45

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices