Teenager arrested over disturbance during Indiana Jones filming

A teenage boy has been arrested after an incident amid filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones movie in Glasgow.

Police say the disturbance happened at Renfield Street around 3.20pm on Saturday as the cameras continued to roll on a parade scene being filmed in the city centre.

Some streets will be closed on various days for the rest of the month due to filming, with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action’” in some cases.

The incident happened on Saturday as filming in Glasgow continued (Andrew Milligan/PA)

According to a list of street closures and timings on the Glasgow City Council website (https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/article/19741/Event-Road-Restrictions) this is the case for Renfield Street between Drury Lane and West George Street from 7am to 7pm on July 14-22.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Glasgow arrested a 17-year-old teenage boy following a disturbance on Renfield Street around 3.20pm on Saturday, 17 July.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The same restrictions will be in place for:

– St Vincent Street between Buchanan Street and Renfield Street between 8am-10pm on July 27 and 8am-7pm on July 28;

– Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street from 8am-7pm on July 29-31;

– Renfield Street between St Vincent Street and Renfrew Street, and Sauchiehall Lane between Renfield Street and West Nile Street between 10am and 4pm on July 29.

Olivier Richters being given medical attention after falling during a scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Vehicle movements, waiting, loading and unloading are also prohibited across similar times and places.

Despite filming continuing on Sunday, action was brought to an abrupt halt after one of the actors took a spill performing a scene and had to be seen by an ambulance crew.

Director James Mangold could be seen instructing actor Olivier Richters on his performance, aggressively running through the band – his face contorted in mock anger – and running with his arms aloft.