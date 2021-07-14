Britney Spears says she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 23:02
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears told a court in Los Angeles she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.

The pop superstar addressed the court for the second time in less than a month and delivered more bombshell testimony.

Speaking to the room over the phone, she listed a series of grievances against the conservatorship, alleging her hair vitamins and coffee had been taken from her.

Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norbertom of Phoenix, Ariz., demonstrates outside a hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Mam, that’s not abuse, that’s just f****** cruelty,” a tearful Spears told Judge Brenda Penny. “Excuse my language but it’s the truth.”

Spears, who took a short break to compose herself, demanded her father be removed from the conservatorship and be charged with “conservatorship abuse”.

The singer said she wanted the complex legal arrangement which oversees her life and career terminated without the need for a medical assessment, but indicated her top priority was ousting her father Jamie from his role while allowing co-conservator Jodi Montgomery to remain.

She said: “My dad needs to be removed today and I will be happy with Jodi helping me.”

The hearing took place inside a packed court in downtown Los Angeles, with around 60 masked journalists and fans in attendance.

Mathew S. Rosengart, the high-powered Hollywood lawyer Spears wants to represent her, was also in attendance.

He told the court his law firm was more than capable of handling a complex case.

His arrival is expected to signal a more aggressive approach to ending the conservatorship.

