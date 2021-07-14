Kim Kardashian West reveals Kate Moss as the new face of her SKIMS brand

Kim Kardashian West described Kate Moss as ‘THE fashion icon’ as she unveiled the supermodel as the new face of her shapewear and loungewear line (Ian West/PA)
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West described Kate Moss as “THE fashion icon” as she unveiled the supermodel as the new face of her shapewear and loungewear brand.

Moss, 47, posed topless in her first photoshoot for the SKIMS campaign, while also modelling bras.

Kardashian West shared a gushing tribute after revealing the new partnership.

Kate Moss: the new face of SKIMS
“Introducing Kate Moss for @SKIMS,” she wrote on Instagram. “I first met @katemossagency in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humour, authentic and classic beauty – we’ve been friends ever since!

“She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!”

Kardashian West, 40, was last month spotted visiting the Vatican with Moss and the Briton’s 18-year-old daughter Lila.

Billionaire businesswoman and reality TV star Kardashian West is enjoying a successful summer for her brands.

It was recently announced SKIMS will provide Team USA’s underwear and sleepwear at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

And the star has revealed her KKW Beauty company is undergoing a rebrand.

