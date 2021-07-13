Brian May shares images of ‘devastation’ in his flooded London home

The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow
Brian May (Robert Perry/PA)

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 10:35
Tom Horton

Brian May has said he is “angry” after a number of his “precious” belongings were ruined during the flooding of his London home.

There were flash floods in the capital on Tuesday following intense downpours the previous night.

Queen guitarist May, 73, said he came home from a day out to “horror in our house” in Kensington, west London.

In a post on Instagram, he added: “The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow – which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

“It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we were have been invaded, desecrated.”

He said his wife Anita Dobson had “a lifetime of memorabilia on the floor of our basement – and most of it is sodden and ruined”.

May said he had recently moved his own “treasured” childhood photo albums into the basement.

“Today it turned into a sodden mess,” he said.

“I’m devastated – this stuff is only ‘things’ – but it feels like Back To The Future when the photograph fades – feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out.”

May shared a number of videos showing stained floors and wet belongings.

He blamed the “infamous” Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council for the flooding, saying they are “responsible for all the misery that is going on in my neighbourhood tonight”.

May also blamed “selfish” residents in the borough who have constructed basements under their homes for disrupting drainage in the area, but the council disputed his claim.

A council spokesman said: “Our priority is to make sure residents who have been affected by last night’s flooding have the help they need.

“Overnight we have placed 120 residents in emergency hotel accommodation and are making emergency repairs this morning.”

He added the council is making welfare calls to “vulnerable” residents and support centres have been set up in the area.

“Flash floods have affected boroughs across London after sudden and torrential rainfall,” he added.

“This is causing damage and disruption across the city, not just here in Kensington and Chelsea, and is not linked to basement building.”

