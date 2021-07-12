Paris Hilton to star in cooking show for Netflix

Paris Hilton will star in a culinary show for Netflix, the streaming giant has announced (PA)
Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 21:09
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Paris Hilton will star in a culinary show for Netflix, the streaming giant has announced.

Cooking With Paris will see the socialite and TV personality sharpening her skills in the kitchen alongside some of her celebrity friends.

Hilton, 40, is not an expert chef and the six-part series will instead focus on her lack of culinary knowledge, according to Netflix.

Hilton said: “I’m so excited!! Next month I’m returning to television, and this time I’ll be taking over the kitchen!”

An image shared by the star shows her wearing a pink dress while holding her dog in one hand and an icing-covered whisk in the other.

The series is inspired by Hilton’s viral YouTube video from January 2020 in which she showed off her method for cooking lasagne.

Hilton previously starred in reality TV series The Simple Life, which featured her and fellow wealthy socialite Nicole Richie struggling to do everyday work, such as farming or serving meals at fast food restaurants.

The Simple Life aired from 2003-2007.

Cooking With Paris streams on Netflix from August 4.

