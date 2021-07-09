Tilda Swinton joins daughter Honor at Cannes Film Festival

Tilda Swinton was joined by her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne as they promoted their latest movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

The mother-daughter duo walked the blue carpet for The Souvenir – Part II, a semiautobiographical work from British director Joanna Hogg.

Scottish actress Tilda, 60, reprises her role from the first film, as does 23-year-old Honor, whose father is the playwright John Byrne.

Honor Swinton Byrne, left, posed with mother Tilda Swinton while promoting their film The Souvenir- Part II at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tilda wore a long-sleeved, floor-length green and red gown for the occasion, with her distinctive short blonde hair swept to one side.

Honor wore a strapless black mini dress with a sheer mesh train – adding a mini Chanel bag attached to her thigh.

Jodie Turner-Smith attended the premiere of Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Also in Cannes was British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, whose sci-fi film After Yang is at the festival.

She caught the eye in a white and yellow ruffled gown that spilled onto the red carpet around her.

Haley Lu Richardson was among the stars at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Turner-Smith’s After Yang co-star Haley Lu Richardson joined her on the carpet.

The 26-year-old US actress wore a floral headpiece teamed with a pale, off-the-shoulder dress.

Sophie Marceau chose a casual look while promoting her film Everything Went Fine (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

French actress Sophie Marceau – who played the treacherous Elektra King in 1999 James Bond film The World Is Not Enough – opted for a casual look at the photo call for drama Everything Went Fine.

The 54-year-old wore jeans and a white top while playfully posing for photographers.

Matt Damon, left, and Camille Cottin, were at Cannes to promote Stillwater (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

And it was not only the leading ladies at the festival.

Hollywood star Matt Damon joined French actress Camille Cottin while promoting their film Stillwater.

Damon, 50, was reportedly moved to tears by the five-minute standing ovation the film received.